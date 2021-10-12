Astros look to close out White Sox in Chicago today

With a win, Houston would advance to the American League Championship Series. But if they lose, it's back to Houston for a decisive Game 5.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are hoping to close out the White Sox in their American League Divisional Series in Chicago this afternoon. Houston is up in the ALDS, 2-1, and can advance to the American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox with a win today.

Houston is sending Lance McCullers to the mound opposite Carlos Rodon for the Sox. McCullers was the starter in Game 1 as the Astros jumped ahead in the series.

The White Sox were 53-28 in home games in 2021. Chicago has a team slugging percentage of .385 this postseason, Leury Garcia leads them with a mark of .583 in 12 at-bats.

The Astros were 44-37 on the road in 2021. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .408 this postseason, Kyle Tucker leads them with a mark of .917, including three extra base hits and seven RBIs.

The White Sox won the last meeting 12-6. Michael Kopech notched his first victory and Leury Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Yimi Garcia took his first loss for Houston.

Today's game comes after yesterday's rainout and White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera hinting that the Astros were stealing signs in the first two games.

#KHOU11 #Astros @TeamCJCorrea Carlos Correa was asked his thoughts on #WhiteSox reliever Ryan Tepera comments on Sunday night and Carlos said, "I have no thoughts." Here's more: pic.twitter.com/nlKBZWm4H9 — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 12, 2021