CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Houston Astros celebrated their Game 6 victory in the American League Championship Series, and now fans can get in on the celebration by purchasing their own official locker room apparel.

The locker room shirt and hat worn during the Astros' celebration are now on sell for $40 each at the Hook, Line & Sinker at Whataburger Field. Inventory is limited and they are going on a first come, first serve basis.

You can contact Hook, Like & Sinker at 361-561-4700.

