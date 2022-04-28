Astroworld documentary 'Concert Crush' returning to Northshore Cinema in Portland

The film will be back in Portland beginning Thursday night for a minimum one week run.

PORTLAND, Texas — The controversial documentary "Concert Crush" will return to Northshore Cinemas in Portland tonight for a minimum one week run. The movie closely examines the 2021 AstroWorld atrocity where ten concert-goers lost their lives.

"We had double-digit casualties including a nine-year old, several hundred others injured and thousands of people suffering from PTSD and nobody is being held accountable for this tragedy half a year later," said filmmaker Charlie Minn. "Travis Scott even announced four more upcoming concerts yesterday that he will headline which I find to be deplorable."

The film had a huge turnout last week in Portland which resulted in the movie's return, Minn said.

Three Corpus Christi survivors are featured in the film. They all attended Veterans Memorial High School. You can watch them on the films trailer below.

