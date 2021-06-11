Roddy Ricch, SZA and other Astroworld Festival performers post condolences for victims' families

Rapper Roddy Ricch plans to donate money from his performance to families of the eight people that died during Travis Scott's concert.

HOUSTON — Musicians from the 2021 Astroworld Festival lineup are breaking their silence on the deadly incident from Friday night. Eight people have died and hundreds were injured in a crowd surge during Travis Scott's headliner performance.

The rapper and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner have released separate statements about the tragedy on social media. Scott posted on Twitter and his Instagram stories sending prayers and condolences to the victims’ families. He says he and his team are looking to help those families and they’re working with Houston officials to investigate the tragedy.

Jenner posted on her Instagram story, sending more thoughts and prayers. She also says that she and Scott didn't know about any deaths until after his show.

Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch performed at Astroworld on Friday before Travis Scott took the stage. He wrote on his Instagram story that he is donating his earnings from the show to the eight victim's families. The rapper is asking for those families to reach out to Shawn Holiday on Instagram.

SZA

R&B singer SZA also performed before Scott on Friday. She left the festival early saying she wasn't feeling well. SZA tweeted the morning after the tragedy, saying she was "speechless" and "in shock" about what happened and asked fans to pray for the victims' families.

Speechless about last night I’m actually in shock n don’t even know what to say .. just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives 😔🙏🏾 — SZA (@sza) November 6, 2021

Master P

Master P shared his thoughts on Instagram with a clip of his Astroworld set. The video shows a crowd waving their hands to one of his songs.

He wrote in the caption, "Life is too short, tell your loved ones you love them when you walk out the door because you never know."

Don Toliver

Musician and songwriter Don Toliver is a Houston native who's signed with Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Records. He posted a brief message about Astroworld on his Instagram story the day after his performance: "Praying for all of those we lost and their loved ones. Houston 4Ever."

Metro Boomin

Music producer Metro Boomin tweeted prayers to victim's loved ones.

He was set to play Friday evening before Travis Scott, but his performance ended early. The musician tweeted that his set time changed the night before and most concertgoers didn't notice, so there weren't a lot people present.

Praying for all the families and loved ones involved 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) November 7, 2021

BIA

Rapper BIA posted her condolences on her Instagram story:

"I'm deeply saddened by what happened last night at Astro World. My prayers and thoughts go out to all the lives lost, their families and everyone that was affected by this tragedy."

BIA was booked to perform at the festival on Saturday before it was cancelled.

