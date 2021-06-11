Astroworld Festival security guard said he was 'pricked' in neck, injected before passing out, Houston police chief says

“One of the narratives was that someone was injecting other people with drugs," HPD Chief Troy Finner said on Saturday.

HOUSTON — Police Chief Troy Finner said the Houston Police Department is doing everything in its power to find out what happened at the Astroworld Festival on Friday night.

Officials have said eight people died and hundreds more were injured when Travis Scott took the stage around 9 p.m.

“We leave no stones unturned. This has not happened to us in Houston since I’ve been a police officer and we take pride in it. And we’re going to get down to the bottom of it,” Finner said at a news conference Saturday.

Some have said drugs played a part in the mayhem at NRG Park. Finner said there was at least one report of someone who said they were injected with something before going unconscious.

"A lot of narratives right now. A lot of them on social media and even last night," Finner said. "I think that all of us need to be respectful of the families and make sure we follow the facts and the evidence. And that’s what we’re trying to do here in the Houston Police Department. I will tell you one of the narratives was that someone was injecting other people with drugs."

Finner said a security guard who was reaching out to restrain a concertgoer reported he felt a prick in his neck.

"We do have a report of a security officer, according to the medical staff, that was out and treated him last night, that he was reaching out to restrain or grab a citizen and he felt a prick in his neck. When he was examined, he went unconscious. They administered NARCAN. He was revived and the medical staff did notice a prick that was similar to a prick that you would get if somebody was trying to inject," Finner said.

Officials said they are actively investigating to find out what actually happened.