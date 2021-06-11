Mayor Sylvester Turner, Gov. Greg Abbott release statements on Astroworld Festival tragedy

The Astroworld Festival turned tragic when at least eight people died when chaos erupted during the Travis Scott concert.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has released a statement on the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival where at least eight people died during the Travis Scott concert Friday night.

This is his full statement:

"What happened at Astroworld Festival was a tragedy. An estimated 50,000 people attended the event Friday night, expecting to enjoy a music concert with friends and return home safely. I extend my condolences to the families of the eight people who died and the approximately 17 people who were injured at the event. Many of them suffered cardiac arrest.

"Immediately following the tragedy, the city began to assist with resources and necessary support. A reunification center is setup at 8686 Kirby Dr. for families to reconnect with loved ones who attend the event. Families searching for loved ones may also call 3-1-1.

"This was a major event that happened in the city and on Harris County property. Today, law enforcement will speak with concert promoters and witnesses and review videos available from the event and inside the festival venue.

"I have called for a detailed briefing from all stakeholders, including Live Nation, Harris County, NRG Park, Police, Fire, Office of Emergency Management, and other agencies, explaining how the event got out of control leading to the deaths and injuries of several attendees."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott releases statement

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also released a saying, "What happened at Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, and our hearts are with those who lost their lives & those who were injured. Thank you to the first responders and good Samaritans who were on site & immediately tended to those who were injured in the crowd."

Read his full statement: