Alice (Kiii News) — A local woman in Alice is proving it is never too late to give a helping hand. Guadalupe Wright is known as "Miss Gigi," to the kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Alice. When you visit the facility, you can't help but see just how popular she is with the kids. At 85 years old, Wright has been volunteering her time at the club in Alice for the last 3 years. She helps during lunch time and also helps the kids with arts and crafts.

She tells 3 News volunteering keeps her active and makes her very happy.

Wright said, "they call me Gigi, because I'm a great grandma, and I have a lot of grand kids right here. I'm very happy. I'm very pleased with my life."

Those in charge at the club say they are lucky to have her.

