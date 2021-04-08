At least 10 people dead, multiple hurt after van full of migrants crashes in Brooks County

According to DPS, two passengers were transported to Corpus Christi Spohn Shoreline

FALFURRIAS, Texas — At least 10 people believed to be migrants were killed in a crash in Southern Brooks County Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened around 4:00 p.m. on the northbound lanes of US 281 South of the Falfurrias checkpoint.

Witnesses told troopers they saw the passenger van traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver tried to make a turn and, instead, ran into a utility pole. According to DPS 24 people may have been inside at the time.

"According to witnesses on the roadway, there was no pursuit from border patrol, there was no pursuit from DPS. According to witnesses, they were traveling on the right lane here on 281 northbound and they tried to make a right turn onto the FM road right here and didn't even get over into the turn lane,” said DPS Sergeant Nathan Brandley.

“They were traveling at a speed way to fast to try to maneuver that curve and went into the middle utility pole."

Twenty passengers were transported to several area medical centers including, McAllen Medical Center, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg, Edinburg Regional Hospital, Corpus Christi Spohn Shoreline and Spohn Kleberg in Kingsville.

DPS Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

