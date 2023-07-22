Police shoot suspect to death after 4 people were stabbed in 'unprovoked attacks' in Montgomery Co.

Two of the victims were sitting at a yard sale when the suspect stabbed them, police said in a press conference.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police shot a person to death in Montgomery County Saturday after they say the suspect stabbed four people, including two women sitting at a yard sale, in a series of "unprovoked attacks."

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police Chief Darren Francke, officers were called to the Unique thrift store on Veirs Mill Road for a stabbing just after 10:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the thrift store and located the victim, they received another call for help for another stabbing nearby. In the second stabbing, Francke says two women were sitting at a yard sale in the 4100 block of Colie Drive when the same suspect attacked them.

When police arrived to help the other two women, people in the area were able to tell officers where the suspect went. While setting up a perimeter, another citizen alerted an officer that they witnessed the suspect walk into the nearby wooded area.

Francke claims the suspect came out and confronted an officer, who called out to advise that he had the suspect. Another officer arrived and reported that he saw the suspect holding a 12-inch butcher knife.

A short time later, an officer shot the suspect, firing multiple rounds. Officers attempted to give the suspect first aid but the suspect died at the scene.

In total, four people were stabbed in what Francke calls a series of unprovoked attacks. Three of the victims, a woman at the thrift store and two women at the yard sale, were taken to area hospitals for help. One of the women was critically injured but hospital staff expect all three to survive. It is unclear if the thrift store victim was an employee or a customer.

A fourth person was also injured but police say the injury was superficial and did not require treatment.

Francke says there is no evidence to suggest that the suspect knew any of the victims before the attack.

In a press conference a few hours after the series of attacks, Thomas Lester with the Maryland Attorney General's Office confirmed that the shooting was captured by body-worn cameras. That footage and the identity of the officers involved will be released within 14 days.

