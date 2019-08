CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law officers from all over South Texas converged on a small airport near Aransas Pass Wednesday to take part in explosives recognition training hosted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department and the Port of Corpus Christi were on hand for the specialty training.

Kiii Chief Photographer Preston West joined them and came back with the details.

