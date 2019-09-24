CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Being able to participate in all aspects of life is what Special Olympics South Texas wants for all its athletes. That wouldn't be possible without volunteers and workers who dedicate their lives to this mission.

Payton Fenner is a local athlete with the Special Olympics and he has nothing but wonderful things to say about the organization.

"I like the staff, the coaches. I like everybody, but yeah, y'all should come and participate with us," Fenner said.

Fenner also highlights an important point -- volunteering is key to the Special Olympics.

Serita Porter, area director of their South Texas chapter, started as a volunteer. She said it was a personal thing for her.

"I do have a brother who is intellectually disabled, and it's always held a close place in my heart," Porter said.

Porter said the sporting competitions -- events like basketball, tennis, and bowling tournaments -- are fun and exciting; but most importantly they give participants a sense of belonging.

"The revolution is inclusion, and that's what we're going for," Porter said. "Every human being should be able to experience all the experiences that everyone else gets to go through."

