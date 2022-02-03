Athletics program offers ways for homeschooled children to be involved in sports

Just in the last four months, Athletic Director Aaron Garcia said they added around 50 families to the homeschooling organization as a whole.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A program that has been around since 2012 is aiming to help home schooled students a chance to participate in athletics.

Wings Athletics is an organization that provides homeschooled students a chance to compete and socialize, while keeping their mission centered around faith. The program is part of the Homeschool Organization of South Texas.

Their name stands for "winning God's service" and it's part of the coaching they teach to their players.

They've been around since 2012, but recently have seen a growth in the number of kids joining. It's mostly in part because of the increase in parents choosing to home school over the course of the pandemic.

Just in the last four months, Athletic Director Aaron Garcia said they added around 50 families to the homeschooling organization as a whole.

"So we've seen an influx of brand new faces, children, families with little kids, you know, and teens as well," Garcia said. "So we're just reaching out to them and anyone else in the community that would say hey, I want to participate in sports. I'm a homeschool What can I do? Well wings is a good program for that."

Garcia adds that the program serves as a way for homeschooled students to be involved in sports despite being non traditional students.

"We provide a service to the kids that normally wouldn't receive, you know, unless they were in public school," Garcia said. "We offer many sports football, basketball, baseball, soccer, volleyball track and field, hoping to start a golf team to."

The organization breaks up their divisions by grade level. The 'littles' program is for kindergarten through firth grade.

With homeschooling becoming a popular option for parents throughout the pandemic, Garcia said they are growing, now adding "little wings" to their belt for kids in elementary.

