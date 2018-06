This Sunday June 24th, the First United Methodist Church invites you to their 5th Annual "Red, White and Blue" summer concert.

This is a free, family-friendly event at the church located at 900 S Shoreline Blvd from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Those who attend should expect food trucks, activities, music, an indoor kids parade and free root beer floats!

For more information visit their website,http://www.ccfumc.com/.

© 2018 KIII