Empowering the next generation to succeed.

The 2nd Annual Junior Achievement Luncheon is happening Thursday June 28th from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Solomon P. Oriz Center.

This year's Key Note Speaker is State Representative Todd Hunter.

The non profit organization services over 16 thousand students each year, teaching them how to manage their money and be ready to enter the workplace.

To learn more about how you can support their mission, visit their website: http://www.jast.org/.

