CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Museum of Science and History played host to the 24th annual KEDT Corpus Christi Classic Brew.

Attendees had the chance to taste over 200 different kinds of beer Thursday night for the international beer tasting event. Attendees had the opportunity to try local cuisine.

The event featured live music, a photo booth, and a silent auction.

Organizers say about 800 people showed up to the event.

President & General Manager Don Dunlap is grateful that a large part of the community came out to support the station.

"You know KEDT is the smallest community-owned public TV station in the country. We rely on these community fundraiser events like this to generate our income in addition to our membership and foundations and corporations," Dunlap said.

According to KEDT staff, Classic Brew is a chance for them to interact with their viewers.

