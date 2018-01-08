Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called out to the scene of an attic fire around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Cascade, near St. Andrews.

Someone saw smoke billowing from the home, but firefighters had to search in order to find the fire in the attic. It took them about half an our to put out, but crews were called back to the scene later in the afternoon for reports of more smoke coming from the attic.

Two teens were in the home at the time but neither was hurt.

