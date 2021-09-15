'Playing politics': Coastal Bend attorney discusses Gov. Abbott's order on mask mandates in schools

"They've said in court documents that they don't even think they have the ability to enforce the law," Manning said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Monday against several Texas school districts, including local districts, for imposing a mask mandate despite Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order, GA-38.

The local school districts named in the lawsuit: La Vega ISD, Midway ISD, McGregor ISD and Waco ISD.

According to the lawsuit, these school districts defied Abbott's controversial mask order by implementing mask mandates for students and staff due to rising COVID-19 cases in their schools. Many districts across the state hoped the masks would help slow the spread of the virus, especially among those who can't get vaccinated yet (children younger than 12).

Currently, several school districts in the Coastal Bend have mask mandates including Aransas Pass, Brooks County, Mathis and West Oso ISD.

Coastal Bend attorney Matt Manning said the governor and attorney general are playing politics with masks in schools.

"They've said in court documents that they don't even think they have the ability to enforce the law," Manning said.

The TEA is not enforcing the mask mandate, Manning said.

You can watch the interview in full below.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.