CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Council reported that an external audit for last year showed continued improvement for the third year in a row.

The report from Weaver and Tidwell showed the city continues to improve in streamlining operations, reporting practices and other procedures to ensure taxpayer dollars are properly accounted.

Examples include the property tax rates, which has only risen some four cents in the last 10 years. The 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report can be found here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: