August is budget month for the City of Corpus Christi

Thursday's budget workshop will reportedly focus on the spending plans for the fire and police departments, animal control and code enforcement.

August is traditionally the budget month for the City of Corpus Christi. Their budget workshop is set for Thursday, August 6, at City Hall.

City Manager Peter Zanoni is proposing a spending plan that will cost roughly a billion dollars. In 2019, it was $1.1B.

Zanoni said a little more than $260M will go to general fund, 2-percent less than the previous year. He said the new budget reflects the economy downtown and there will be less property tax and sales tax revenue coming, all the result of the pandemic.

"We have to be nimble and adjust and as revenues come in less," Zanoni said. "We have to unfortunately provide less in terms of our services and infrastructure."

Zanoni said one of those cuts will be about $50M in street maintenance.

Though he said a lot of that is bond money and that if voters approve a new bond program that will help boost the amount of street maintenance the city can do.