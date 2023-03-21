Aurora Arts Theatre manager passes away

Charlie Chapa along with his brother Eddie Chapa built the theatre back in 2010 -- wanting to spread the joy of performance -- in honor of their late mother.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Charlie Chapa, the Theatre Manager for the Aurora Arts Theatre has passed away.

Charlie along with his brother Eddie Chapa built the theatre back in 2010 -- wanting to spread the joy of performance -- in honor of their late mother.

Sadly, Eddie died a year-and-a-half later after the theatre's opening. The brothers shared a passion -- making sure those seats were filled every night.

Aurora Arts Theatre issued a statement that reads in part:

Charlie was an integral part of the Aurora Arts Theatre from the very beginning. He served as AAT Board President for three years and introduced hundreds of performances. His welcoming, "sit back, relax, and enjoy," will remain etched in our memories. Farewell, Charlie, you will be missed.

A cause of death has not yet been released. Chapa was 68-years-old.

