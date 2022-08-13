The City of Austin celebrates its 183rd birthday!

Austin's birthday was last weekend, but weeks of festivities start this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 183rd birthday may have been last weekend, but multiple days of festivities started this weekend.

The fun kicked off Saturday afternoon with the fifth annual Austin Birthday Bash at Republic Square.

Attendees can receive a free cake slice and cupcakes from Austin Downtown Alliance. There were opportunities to get your face painted, hear live music and Mayor Steve Adler stopped by.

Austinites could even hit a piñata, all while celebrating the city we know and love.

"I think it's important to celebrate in Austin because of the culture that lives here and because of the many communities that make up Austin. What a better way to celebrate it than in Republic Square, that's the center of downtown and has an amazing green space?" said Raasin McIntosh, director of parks for Downtown Austin Alliance.

This Friday, Downtown Austin Alliance will be hosting a silent disco event.

