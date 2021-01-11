Austin Fire Department looking for arson suspect in connection with fire at synagogue

The Austin Fire Department said a flammable liquid was used to accelerate the fire.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department (AFD) is asking for the public's help locating an arson suspect in connection with a fire at a synagogue off Shoal Creek Boulevard on Sunday, Oct. 31.

According to a tweet from the fire department, the fire at Congregation Beth Israel at 3901 Shoal Creek Blvd. was a "small exterior fire" and was put out. No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators said fire crews responded just after 9 p.m. after a passerby reported the fire at the front entry of the building. The fire was put out quickly and the building's concrete construction helped it from spreading further, AFD said.

Damage to the building is estimated at $25,000 and includes the synagogue's wooden doors.

On Monday, Nov. 1, AFD said arson investigators had obtained video footage of the incident. According to investigators, a flammable liquid was used to accelerate the fire. Broken glass indicated an item may have been thrown at the building, they said.

The Austin Police Department also responded to the scene to help with traffic control. The police department said it could not comment about whether it would conduct its own investigation into the incident.

AFD said on Wednesday, Nov. 3, that it is now looking for a suspect in connection with the fire. The suspect is described as thin with brown hair. He was wearing olive green pants, a black short-sleeved T-shirt with light-colored screen printing on the back and front left, a black watch, brown or olive green shoes and a face covering.

The suspect was seen driving into the parking lot of the synagogue in a dark-colored, later-model SUV-style vehicle, possibly a 2017 Jeep Compass. He approached the synagogue carrying a 5-gallon olive green "jerry can"-style container. He then left the scene carrying the container. AFD said the suspect's actions were captured via video surveillance.

According to the synagogue's website, the congregation formed in Austin in the late 1870s when the city was only a few decades old and the Jewish population a small fraction of those living in the small city. Part of the building standing at the location now was built in 1956 and has had additional wings and buildings constructed or remodeled since then.

The fire at the synagogue comes just a week after an anti-Semitic banner was displayed over TX-Loop 1. City leaders since then condemned the incident, saying the message has no place in Austin. Shalom Austin called the incident "extremely upsetting and unsettling."

At this time, it remains unclear if the fire at Congregation Beth Israel was connected to the recent anti-Semitic banners and rallies.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the AFD investigations office at 512-974-0240.