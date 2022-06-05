Austin area man drowns at Lake Corpus Christi, sheriff says

The young man, whose identification has not been released, was visiting his girlfriend and family here in town.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 25-year-old man has drowned while swimming at Lake Corpus Christi State Park, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.

Authorities located his body using sonar equipment, before bringing him to shore, Rivera said.

The young man, whose identification has not been released, is from Manor, Texas, which is just northeast of Austin. He was visiting his girlfriend and family here in town.

