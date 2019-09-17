SARITA, Texas — The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened overnight Friday on US 77 just two miles north of Sarita, Texas.

According to state troopers, it was just before 3 a.m. when a 2005 Dodge Durango traveling south on US 77 had its left rear tire blow out. The blowout caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle before overturning multiple times.

24-year-old Gabrael Brito of Austin was pronounced dead on the scene. The remaining seven passengers were taken to Kleberg Christus Spohn Hospital in Kingsville and Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi.

There is currently no word on the conditions of the passengers.

DPS troopers are still investigating the crash.

