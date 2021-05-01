Video: Witness catches Austin officer-involved shooting on camera

Warning: The video contains graphic content that some may find disturbing.

AUSTIN, Texas — Warning: The video below contains graphic content that some may find disturbing.

Witness video obtained by KVUE shows the events during an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead and another woman injured.

In the video, you hear someone giving another person multiple commands such as "do not go in the car," "walk away from the car," and "do not reach."

The phrase "do not reach" is said in the video five different times before 10 gunshots ring off at the end of the video.

According to the Austin Police Department, two APD officers were involved in the shooting, but they were not injured. Two adults were involved. A man was killed and the woman in his passenger seat was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is in stable condition.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said in a press conference Tuesday morning that the incident initially involved an off-duty officer in his personal vehicle. When the officer turned on Wickersham, a car following cut him off, Manley said. The officer saw the driver pull out a gun and shots were fired. The officer then called 911 to report the incident.

The suspect began to drive away and the off-duty officer followed him. The suspect's car eventually came to a stop. Other officers who arrived at the scene began giving commands to the driver, and as he moved around the vehicle, he tried to open one of the car doors and that's when an on-duty officer shot him. Manley said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.