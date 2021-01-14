Downtown Austin businesses boarding up ahead of potential protests

According to an internal FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News, armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from now through at least Inauguration Day.

AUSTIN, Texas — Several Downtown Austin businesses are boarding up in preparation for possible weekend protests. This comes one day after President Donald Trump was impeached for a second time, making him the first president to do so.

More protests are expected next week as President-elect Joe Biden prepares for his inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

“As of 10 January, armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from Jan. 16 through at least Jan. 20, and at the US Capitol from Jan. 17 through Jan. 20,” the bulletin said.

Austin has already seen a protest in recent days. On Jan. 9, a GOP rally was held at the Texas State Capitol.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed to KVUE that it has increased its security measures at the Texas State Capitol building.

DPS sent KVUE the following statement:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is continuously monitoring events and their impact on public safety. As a result, the department has deployed additional personnel and resources to the Texas State Capitol. While we do not discuss operational specifics, DPS will continue to adjust our operations as needed to maintain public order and address potential threats. The department remains committed to proactively protecting the people and property of Texas.