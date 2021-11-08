City of Austin installs rainbow crosswalks at Fourth and Colorado streets

AUSTIN, Texas — Part of Downtown Austin is now a little more colorful. The Austin Transportation Department announced Friday that the City would install crosswalks resembling the Progressive Pride flag at the intersection of Fourth and Colorado streets on Monday.
The intersection will be closed until approximately 5 p.m. on Monday. The crosswalks were installed on Monday in honor of National Coming Out Day, which is observed on Oct. 11.
The Transportation Department said the design is based on a previous design request by the community and incorporates colors from the Progressive Pride flag, including black and brown stripes to represent people of color and baby blue, pink and white stripes to represent the transgender community.
On Monday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler tweeted that the "colorful addition is a symbol of this city's spirit of inclusion, unity and acceptance."
Councilmember Greg Casar (District 4) tweeted that the crosswalks send a clear message to "those up the street" in the Texas Legislature.
"Despite your constant attacks, we're going to keep fighting for equality and inclusion for all," Casar said in the tweet.
Three nearby utility boxes will also be decorated as part of Austin Transportation's Artboxes program. The box at the southwest corner of Fourth and Colorado streets will feature the Progressive Pride flag and include a purple circle in a yellow triangle to represent the intersex community.
Adler, Casar and other City leaders were on-site Monday morning for an event to commemorate National Coming Out Day as crews continued actively transforming the crosswalks.
