Austin resident claims $5 million scratch-off ticket

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin resident is $5 million richer.

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, scratched off and claimed a winning ticket worth $5 million, according to Texas Lottery. Texas Lottery said the Austinite bought the $5 Million Fortune ticket at the EZ Stop #2 located at 1200 Kramer Lane in North Austin, just south of Braker Lane and near North Lamar Boulevard.

The winner was the last of four top prizes worth $5 million that was claimed in this game, which offers more than $225 million in total prizes.

The odds of winning any prize in $5 Million Fortune are one in 3.53, Texas Lottery said.