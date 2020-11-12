Austin records fewest deaths by suicide compared to last four years

This year, the CDC conducted a study that found as of late June, 11% of adults in the U.S. seriously considered suicide because of the pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — It was a year of unexpected turns and tribulations for communities across the world. As people navigated a global pandemic, racial protests, and a record-breaking presidential election, a lot happened that rocked many lives and it may have taken a toll on people's mental health.

While many people sought out ways to cope this year, some struggled more than others. However, there are ways to help and it starts with awareness.

This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conducted a study that found, as of late June, 11% of adults in the U.S. seriously considered suicide because of the pandemic.

The CDC also reported that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the nation.

Despite the mental hardships this year, Austin recorded its fewest number of suicides compared to the last four years.

In particular, from April to August (when stay-at-home orders were underway until the most recent data available to KVUE), Austin Police Department (APD) responded to 36 incidents where someone committed suicide, according to department records.

That is 50% fewer suicides compared to the same time frame last year and 44% fewer compared to 2016.

This chart shows how many people took their lives by suicide in #ATX over the years (April to Aug). Despite the mental hardships people faced this year, less people are committing suicide.

Yet, the pain has not gone away for Amy Grosso.

"Like those little signs and symptoms that often if we don't know what to look for, we don't see them," Grosso said.

Her journey started 22 years ago at just 19 years old when her mom died by suicide.

At first, she felt lost and confused, but she said the journey through this pain opened her eyes to wanting to help others.

"For the longest time, you're just you're surviving, right? You're trying to figure it out one step at a time," Grosso said. "Then, at some point for me, it turned from surviving to thriving and realizing how can I make sense of my life?"

Grosso started getting involved in suicide prevention efforts and is now a board member of the Central Texas chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

She hopes she can prevent others from going through what her family and her mother had to experience.

Often times, Grosso explained that people wait until someone experiences a crisis before intervening, but that is not soon enough. This year, she believes it is especially important to look out for friends and family.

Karen Ranus, the Executive Director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Central Texas commended Austin's decrease in suicides, noting it is a good start, but it does not paint a complete picture.

People can have suicidal thoughts or attempt suicide, and often times, tracking that data is rarely accurate since these attempts are not reported frequently and can go unnoticed.

In addition, the build-up of mental illness leading to suicide can take months or years.

"Chronic anxiety and depression left untreated and unaddressed can be a very serious health crisis for people," she said.

Advocates continue to call on the State of Texas for more support, and they are getting it.

While more funding is available, Ranus said the issue remains underfunded.

"We knew that there were 200 plus counties in the state of Texas that didn't have a single psychiatrist. We know that there's a mental health workforce shortage, we know there is not a good continuum of care for people," she said.

As people spend more time home, out of harms way of the global pandemic, mental health advocates are stressing the importance of being cognizant, asking questions and knowing the signs, even if it does not impact someone's direct social circle:

Low energy

Isolation

Mood swings

Lack of sleep

Alcohol or drug use

Talk of pain, being a burden, hopelessness or harming/ killing oneself

"Until we, as a society, realize that mental health and suicide is an important topic and touches all of us, that is when we will see big differences," Ranus said.

If you need help or know somebody who does, do not be afraid. Call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

The COVID-19 Health & Wellness Support Line provides short-term counseling and support 24/7 to Austin workers and families whose mental health has been impacted by the #COVID19 pandemic.



📌 Learn more: https://t.co/SFkNE5TZHq

☎️ Call 1-888-855-7483 today. pic.twitter.com/exTDXc49Dt — Austin Public Health (@AusPublicHealth) November 20, 2020

The City of Austin also created a 24/7 COVID-19 Health and Wellness support line to Austin workers and families whose mental health has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. It can be reached at 888-855-7483.