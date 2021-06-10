'It looks like it's going to go over the dam' | Austin emergency crews respond to water boat rescue

Austin-Travis County EMS said multiple people were reportedly on board the boat.

AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a water rescue call Thursday where 911 callers reported that a boat was "up against the dam" and it looked like it was

"going to go over."

Austin-Travis County EMS said multiple people were reportedly on board the boat located at Longhorn Dam. ATCEMS said the boat was partially over the top of the dam. ATCEMS added that the boat was attached to another boat in the area by a rope.

Life vests were being lowered to four occupants, ATCEMS said. STAR Flight was working to extricate the occupants of the boat and ATCEMS reported that all occupants were eventually pulled to safety.

FINAL UPDATE water rescue 1-79 N PLEASANT VALLEY RD: Here is a look at the scene of the earlier rescue from #ATCEMS District Command 6. pic.twitter.com/qJ9RL1Q9V0 — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 10, 2021

The Austin Police Department told ABC News that four female visitors to Texas rented a boat, were out on the lake and they drifted too close to the dam. Officials said the spillway was open because of the recent rainfall and the small electric boat got stuck there and they didn't have enough power to get out.

The women called the boat company and they came out to help, but they didn't have enough power either, so they became stuck as well. Officials said the Lake Unit came out with a gas-powered boat and were able to connect to the company boat, which was connected to the girls' boat, and they were pulled away from the dam.

The officer said if they had gone over, it could have been deadly.