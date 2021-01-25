Austin City Council to discuss million-dollar deals to acquire hotels to shelter the homeless

The hotels being discussed for purchase are the Candlewood Suites and Texas Bungalows Hotel & Suites.

AUSTIN, Texas — Members of Austin City Council are meeting Monday to discuss potentially buying two Austin-area hotels intended to house those experiencing homelessness

The hotels reportedly in discussion for purchase are the Candlewood Suites for $9.5 million and the Texas Bungalows Hotel & Suites for $6.7 million.

The Austin City Council is also expected to get a briefing on the City's state of homelessness from Dianna Grey, the homeless strategy officer.

Data form Grey's report showed that more than 2,500 Austinites are experiencing homelessness on any given night. Over the course of a year, at least 9,000 Austinites experience homelessness, the report stated.

The City's homeless response system capacity broke down into the following categories:

487 emergency shelter beds (*currently reduced due to COVID-19*)

121 traditional housing beds

463 rapid rehousing

1,126 permanent supportive housing

"This is how we pull hundreds of people off the streets and into housing," said Austin City Council Member Greg Casar. "We reinvested dollars from the police department into solutions like this, so that we can have fewer people living under bridges and in creeks. Only homes can solve homelessness."

According to Casar's office, the funding for the initial purchase of these hotels comes out of Housing and Planning Department 2018 General Obligation Bonds, while funding for operations and services of the hotels is expected to be provided from Austin Public Health, using the additional $6.5 million added to the FY21 budget to address homelessness during the city council’s move to reimagine public safety.

City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly, the representative of the district one of the hotels is located in, has pulled the items related to the purchase and the lease for further discussion, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

After discussion in the work session on Monday, city council is expected to vote on the deal in Wednesday's regular meeting.

On Feb. 4, the council is also expected to discuss the HEAL Initiative, which is a resolution asking the city manager to implement and fund a "Homeless Encampment Assistance Link" initiative to connect those experiencing homeless with housing-focused services.

