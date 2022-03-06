APD officers shoot, kill man who fired at them after they were helping unrelated shooting investigation, chief says

Chacon said the officers later saw a man firing a weapon into a tent. The officers gave the man orders to get on the ground, but he turned and fired at them.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police have shot and killed a man who fired at them after they initially responded to an unrelated motel shooting, the Austin Police Department (APD) confirmed Sunday.

The APD said a shooting happened at approximately 2:54 p.m. in the 7100 block of North Interstate Highway 35 at a Motel 6. Police said it's unknown whether the shooting happened in the hotel parking lot or one of the rooms. The APD said someone took the victim to the hospital. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but had since improved to stable condition.

While police were investigating the motel shooting call, the APD said it was notified at approximately 4:46 p.m. from officers on scene that there had been an officer-involved shooting at the 7-Eleven just north of the Motel 6. APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon said in a press conference that the two shootings were not related. He said two officers were canvassing the area for video to support the investigation of the motel shooting when they heard shots fired near the 7-Eleven.

Chacon said the officers later saw a man firing a weapon into a tent. The officers gave the man orders to get on the ground, but he turned and fired at them, Chacon said. The officers returned shots, the man was struck and he went down, according to Chacon.

Chacon said the officers made contact with the man seconds later, removed the gun from his possession and immediately began life-saving measures on him. At 4:52 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) arrived at the scene and also began life-saving measures, Chacon said. The man was pronounced dead at 5:06 p.m.

Chacon said one of the officers involved in the fatal shooting was a recent APD graduate from last month who was "in a training capacity" and the other was his training officer who has been with the department for more than four years.

Chacon said both officers will be placed on administrative duty, per department policy, while two concurrent investigations are conducted: an administrative investigation by the internal affairs unit and a criminal investigation by the special investigations unit overseen by the Travis County District Attorney's Office.

Chacon said the video related to this incident will be released within 10 business days.

Southbound service road lanes of I-35 from U.S. 183 to St. John's Avenue and the bridge over I-35 at St. John's Avenue were closed during the investigation.

KVUE has sent a crew to the scene. We will update this story once we learn more information at the press conference scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

🚨 APD is on scene of an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS) in the area of 7114 N. IH-35 service road southbound.

Media: Stage at the Burger King located at 7105 North IH-35 service road. Media briefing TBD. Updates to follow. -PIO80 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) March 6, 2022

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube