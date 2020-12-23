Austin enters final Stage 5 in risk-based coronavirus guidelines

The area officially surpassed its hospitalization threshold on Dec. 21.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin on Wednesday officially entered Stage 5 in its risk-based COVID-19 guidelines, marking the final and most strict stage of recommendations.

This comes after the area surpassed the hospitalizations threshold on Dec. 21, with a rolling seven-day average of 50.1. County health officials previously said they would consider moving to the next stage once that metric rose above 50.

While hospitalizations were a big driving factor, other metrics that play a role in moving stages include how many people are in the ICU, how many ventilators are being used, the positivity rate and the seven-day moving average of new cases.

On Dec. 22, Interim Medical Director and Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said Austin Public Health would be monitoring trends for a few days before making the call to move from Stage 4 to Stage 5.

In Stage 5, everyone is advised to avoid all gatherings with anyone outside of your household and avoid in-person dining and shopping. Businesses, including restaurants, are also recommended to only operate through contactless options such as curbside and delivery.

As of Dec. 22, COVID-19 has become the third-leading cause of death in Travis County, trailing only cancer and heart disease.

Here's a look at more data reported as of Dec. 22:

525 – total deaths reported in the area since the start of the pandemic

672 – new cases reported on Dec. 22

70 – new hospital admissions on Dec. 22

462 – 7-day moving average of new cases

54 – 7-day moving average of new hospital admissions

326 – 7-day moving average of current hospitalizations

90 – 7-day moving average of those currently in ICU

50 – 7-day moving average of those currently on a ventilator

Escott said in the Dec. 23 Austin Public Health press conference that there was a 97% increase in new cases since Dec. 1. There has also been an 80% increase in hospital admissions and a 50% increase in the use of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients since Dec. 1, as well, according to Escott. The positivity rate for Travis County the past two weeks has been 9.9% and 9.1%, Escott said.