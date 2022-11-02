Austin Water director resigns, 3 employees placed on leave following days-long boil water notice

Greg Meszaros led Austin Water for 15 years.

AUSTIN, Texas — The director of Austin Water is resigning.

On Friday, City Manager Spencer Cronk sent a memo to the Austin City Council stating that Greg Meszaros will be resigning from his position as the head of Austin's water utility.

Austin Water has also placed three employees on administrative leave pending an investigation into how the incident happened. Administrative leave does not change the employee’s employment status but removes the employee from the workplace while the investigation is underway. The employees will not return until the investigation has been completed.

Cronk said that Meszaros has spent nearly 40 years in the profession, and he led Austin Water for 15 of those years.

"Director Meszaros has been a consummate professional and a tireless advocate for his employees and the Utility. Throughout his tenure, Director Meszaros has consistently demonstrated a deep awareness of the significance of the services delivered by Austin Water and the importance of maintaining the public's trust," Cronk wrote in the memo.

Meszaros's resignation comes after a days-long citywide boil water notice earlier this week. The notice was announced in the evening on Saturday, Feb. 5, and was lifted Tuesday, Feb. 8. Austin Water reportedly learned of the issue affecting the city's water supply 12 hours before it alerted customers.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Austin City Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting to discuss the citywide notice, which was Austin's third in five years.

"I share everyone's frustration and am deeply disappointed that this event occurred. Knowing how it has affected this community and our organization weighs heavily on me," Meszaros said in a memo sent to the city council on Friday.

Cronk said that in the days ahead, he and Meszaros will work through the coordination of this transition and the next steps for Austin Water. This will include appointing an interim director and a primary point of contact as the City works through the after-action review of the boil water notice.

Cronk also said he will be identifying an independent third party to facilitate the review and identify recommendations and areas of improvement.

