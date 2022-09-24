The 22-year-old was detained for allegedly violating the country's dress code.

AUSTIN, Texas — Protesters here in Austin are joining thousands across the world after an Iranian woman's death in police custody.

Protests have erupted in dozens of Iranian cities over Mahsa Amini's death.

Morality police in Iran detained the 22-year-old for allegedly violating the country's conservative dress code.

Local protesters said they want the world to know about what's happing in Iran.

"All we can do here is be their voice, and that's what they keep asking us. We don't have a microphone to the world, so help us out. Let the world know what's going on so people would put more pressure on the government to grant them freedom," said protestor Hadi Farasat on Monday at the Texas Capitol.

We've seen similar protests in Brazil, Greece, Germany, Chile and other countries. Meanwhile, in Iran, police have killed and arrested a number of demonstrators. Counter protests have broken out as well in favor of the Iranian government.

According to a report from CNN, Amini was recently arrested in Tehran and taken to a "re-education center" after not properly wearing her hijab.

The report also cites a statement from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights stating, in part, that Iranian authorities claim that Amini died of natural causes from a heart attack while others say her death was a result of torture and poor treatment.

The United Nations has called for an independent investigation.