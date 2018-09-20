Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Corpus Christi native that has gone on to write the novelization of the movie Coco visited Woodlawn Elementary School Thursday.

Diana Lopez is an author from Corpus Christi, and some of her stories even take place in the city. One of Lopez' books caught the attention of a Disney-Pixar higher up who asked her to write the novel adaptation of Coco.

On Wednesday Lopez talked with the students about her newest book.

"I'm here at Woodlawn Elementary to share with the students my new book. It's called Lucky Luna, and the story actually takes place in Woodlawn Elementary," Lopez said.

The book will get a Spanish language translation in January called Luna Fortuna.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII