Author showcases children's book 'Sing with Me: The Story of Selena Quintanilla' to local charter school

Kids at Dr. M.L Garza-Gonzalez Charter School got to catch a glimpse of the new book about the Queen of Tejano.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The kiddos over at 'Dr. M-L Garza-Gonzalez Charter School' had a special visitor on Friday with a plenty of stories to share.

Corpus Christi native Diana Lopez, author of the novel adaptation of the Disney Pixar film Coco, paid a visit to the school to debut her new picture book, ' Sing with Me: The Story of Selena Quintanilla.'

School leaders said this year's mission is all about reading and that having an author from Corpus Christi helped make this day memorable for the students.

"It’s something that the kids can relate to and they can see themselves doing something because someone else did it from Corpus,” Rosemarie Rojas, Principal at Dr. M-L Garza-Gonzalez Charter School, said. “So then they can say ‘well if they can do it, I can do it myself.’”

The kids were able to sing along to Selena songs as they learned more about her and how the book was put together.

