Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed on southbound I-37 on Saturday.

According to police, 40-year-old Daba Tisdale was trying to grab something that had blown into the highway when she was struck by a vehicle and killed on impact.

Police said Tisdale was homeless and had been living under the overpass. Sadly, her boyfriend witnessed the entire incident.

As for the driver that hit her, they remained at the scene of the accident and will not face any citations or charges.

