Corpus Christi Police Department detectives and the Nueces County Sheriff's Department are investigating a dead body that was found Wednesday afternoon off County Road 63 near Petronila.

Police said they are in the early stages of their investigation. The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office said they were called to help identify the body.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said they are not releasing any more information at this time. 3News will keep you updated.

