SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas — Two people are dead and three people were hospitalized following a Monday night incident at an oil rig site in San Augustine.

According to Sheriff Robert Cartwright with San Augustine Fire Dept., just before 8 p.m., a hydraulic line ruptured after a piece of equipment came loose while crews were trying to start up an old well off FM 353.

Nacogdoches and Sabine crews also responded to the incident. As a result, two were killed and four others were hurt. Officials initially reported an explosion at the site, but have since confirmed there was no fire or explosion.

The companies wo employ the people who were killed and injured, the Texas Railroad Commission and OSHA are investigating the incident.