Authorities looking for man with warrants out of Bexar, Nueces counties

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a wanted man.
Ricardo Garcia has an outstanding warrant out of Bexar County for assault family violence-choking, and two additional warrants out of Nueces County for evading arrest with previous convictions and assault family violence with previous convictions.
Garcia is described as a 38-year-old male who stands 5’05” and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information that can help authorities locate Garcia, contact Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477 or call the Nueces County Sheriff's Office at 361-887-2239 or 361-887-2219 after 5 p.m.