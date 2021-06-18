Authorities looking for man with warrants out of Bexar, Nueces counties

Ricardo Garcia has an outstanding warrant out of Bexar County for assault family violence-choking, and two additional warrants out of Nueces County.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a wanted man.

Ricardo Garcia has an outstanding warrant out of Bexar County for assault family violence-choking, and two additional warrants out of Nueces County for evading arrest with previous convictions and assault family violence with previous convictions.

Garcia is described as a 38-year-old male who stands 5’05” and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.