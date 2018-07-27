Falfurrias (KIII News) — U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Falfurrias station in Brooks County discovered a dead body Thursday.

The Brooks County Sheriff's Office was notified and assisted agents in a search for any form of identification of the body that was found. The body was turned over to the Brooks County Coroner's Office.

