CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many Coastal Bend tourists and residents alike will hit the beaches this Memorial Day weekend, and officials want to make sure everyone plays it safe.

Fire officials in Flour Bluff discussed beach safety tips on Friday, such as staying hydrated during hot conditions and if you plan to drink, be sure to know your limit.

The most essential safety tip officials want to remind tourist about is staying safe in the water.

"Red flag conditions, high rip current risk. Keep a close eye on the children. Try not to let them go in too deep because it only takes a split second for it to grab you and they're gone, and then you can't catch them," Fire Chief Dale Scott said.

According to Scott, before people hit the water, they can look at the beach warning flags so they know what to expect.