Authorities working fatal motorcycle accident near Calallen

The accident is on the 3500 block Cooperative Ave, near Calallen, between CR 69 and FM 1889
Credit: 3News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement officers have blocked off the 3500 block Cooperative Ave, near Calallen, between CR 69 and  FM 1889, after a fatal motorcycle accident. 

The medical examiner has arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story and we have a crew at the scene. We will update as soon as more information comes in. 

