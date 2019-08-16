HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — A body found in the brush west of Hebbronville, Texas, is being sent to Webb County for an autopsy, according to the Benavides Police Department.

Authorities said the body was discovered Thursday in the brush off Texas Highway 16 west of Hebbronville. They said they have a good idea of who it is but likely will not be able to make an official determination until Monday.

