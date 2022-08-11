AutonationUSA Corpus Christi offering safety course for newly-licensed teen drivers

The newfound freedom of getting your license comes with a lot of responsibility.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Getting your driver's license is something most teens look forward to for a long time. But that newfound freedom comes with a lot of responsibility.

Not only are new drivers faced with distractions, but impossible to predict events on the road. Do they know what to do in the event a tire blows on the highway? Do they know how to jump a battery?

To answer these questions and more, Autonation USA Corpus Christi partnered with the Texas Department of Transportation and the Driscoll Children’s Hospital Injury Prevention Program to host a Teen Driver Safety Clinic on Saturday, August 27 from 10 to 11 a.m., at its store located at 3115 S. Padre Island Dr.

“The top risks for new teen drivers range from distractions from their phone to inexperience, speeding and nighttime driving,” said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer for AutoNation. “Education is key to helping young drivers stay safe on the road, and we are proud to offer this complimentary community service at our AutoNation USA stores for the first time this year.”

The clinics last just one hour and are taught by a community expert. The driver safety curriculum includes a range of topics such as:

distracted and impaired driving

proper driving positioning and seatbelt usage

instruction on what to do when pulled over for a traffic violation or when faced with a field sobriety test

A local AutoNation Service Associate will be on hand at each location to share car care tips such as:

jumpstarting a battery

proper tire inflation

changing a flat tire

checking vehicle fluids

safety items to store in a car in case of an emergency

Students and parents who participate will have opportunities to ask questions and will receive a mini car-care kit with essential items to support their safety and car care journey.

Parents and or guardians are encouraged to participate with their teen(s) and everyone, including parents, must register in advance.

To register in advance for a clinic, teens and parents can visit https://bit.ly/3B1yqeV.

