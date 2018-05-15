Saltwater Roundup anglers from all over the country come to enjoy fishing in Coastal Bend waters to raise money for cancer patients receiving treatment at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

The event will also be offering a grand prize of a 2018 18 foot Majek Redfish Line boat to the winner of a raffle.

Saltwater Roundup runs from June 8th to the 9th at Bluff's Landing Marina. Click here to register.

