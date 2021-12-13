MISSING: Corpus Christi police looking for woman last seen in September

Autumn Adame is described as a 27-year-old female who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for help to find a woman who was last seen by family members in September.

Autumn Frances Adame was reported missing on December 07, 2021 by family members. Autumn was last heard from at the end of September, when she advised family members that she would be traveling to Baytown, Texas. .



Autumn is described as a 27-year-old female who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.



If you have any information that may assist Investigators or know the whereabouts of Autumn Adame, please call Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600.



If Autumn is seen in Baytown, please call Baytown Police Department, TX.

