Average Corpus Christi gas prices jump 8 cents overnight, now at record high

As of this morning, the average cost of a gallon in Corpus Christi, and Texas, is $4. The original record set in 2008 was $3.96.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The average cost of regular unleaded gas rose 8 cents overnight in Corpus Christi. This breaks our 2008 record high average at the gas pumps.

One year ago, we were paying $2.59 a gallon at the pump.

With gas prices at record highs across the U.S., an increasing number of governors and state lawmakers are calling for the suspension of gas taxes to provide relief to motorists who are facing the prospect of even higher pump prices as the country cuts off Russian oil imports.

Proposals for a “gas tax holiday” to counter inflation had been moving slowly in Congress and state capitols before Russia invaded Ukraine, but they have gained momentum this week amid surging prices that averaged $4.25 a gallon across the nation on Wednesday, according to AAA.

Legislation pending in both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate also would offset lost revenue from a gas tax suspension by transferring an equal amount of general fund dollars to the accounts that fund state highway and public transit programs. The legislation is opposed by groups that advocate for road and bridge funding. They fear a tax suspension would set a poor precedent and become politically difficult to restore, if politicians are cast as supporting a tax hike when it kicks back in.