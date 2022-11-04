Aviation expert worries about ticket costs as supply and demand impacts area airfare

According to Kevin Smith, Director of Aviation for the City of Corpus Christi, supply and demand are to blame for the uptick in ticket prices.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Anyone who's tried to book a flight lately has probably noticed that prices seem to have gone up quite a bit.

According to Kevin Smith, Director of Aviation for the City of Corpus Christi, the issue of airfare has long been a topic among aviation officials.

"What we are asking them to do is to put a cap on that," Smith said. "You know, don't ever let it get above $750, which is still way too much money for me and most average citizens, but if you're desperate and you've got to get that last ticket at least it's not $1000."

Smith told 3NEWS that there are plans to renovate the airport over the next five years to the tune of $15 million. Some of these improvements include modernized restrooms and five new jet bridges being installed. Jet bridges are used for boarding and exiting the plane, and have a hefty price tag of one million dollars each.

Smith is also looking at bringing in more flights to the airport, "I am hoping by the end of the year, that's my personal goal is to have a new route or airline by the end of the year.

When asked why airplane tickets were so expensive, Smith said that supply and demand are to blame for the uptick in prices.

"A lot of airlines now will hedge their fuels," Smith explained. "So, they bought two years ago and they are locked into that rate. So, we're hoping those don't expire and those folks that we talk to didn't know when those fuel hedges expired."

Smith said that if those deals do expire soon, then the current price of fuel would be much more expensive, and would probably end up pushing ticket prices even higher.

